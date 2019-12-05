Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Isolated showers and snow will move into western and northern New Mexico overnight, with a chance for isolated rain in the metro tomorrow morning.

Rain chances end in Albuquerque by the early afternoon, with snow continuing in the northern mountains. Winds will pick up Thursday afternoon across eastern New Mexico with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Quieter weather will settle in through the weekend as another storm system will start to move in on Sunday into Monday. Once again, this looks to remain as mostly light showers and snow in the higher elevations of the northern mountains.

Temperatures closer to average will continue through the beginning of next week.