Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Record cold temperatures are in store tonight across much of New Mexico. Already cold temperatures in place, clear skies and dying winds will allow very cold temperatures to settle in by Thursday morning.

Halloween will stay cool, but skies will be sunny with light winds. We continue to warm into Friday, but a backdoor cold front will start to move into the eastern half of New Mexico. Snow showers will be possible in northeastern New Mexico again, as cooler weather moves in for the rest of the state by Saturday.

Quieter and more seasonable weather settles in after this weekend.