Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Strong winds have developed across New Mexico today, but will die down tonight. Widespread rain and snow will spread north across the state through Wednesday, even bringing a chance for snow to the Albuquerque metro by Wednesday night.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible across eastern New Mexico through the rest of the afternoon, before dying down tonight. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in Albuquerque.

Widespread rain will begin to move into southern New Mexico by late tomorrow morning and early afternoon, pushing northward into the evening. Potentially heavy rain and snow will be possible. Freezing rain could mix in too across parts of eastern and southeastern New Mexico Wednesday night. Even a switch to snow around the Albuquerque metro will be possible into early Thanksgiving morning. Travel will be difficult across much of the state Thanksgiving Day morning.

We’ll see a brief break from the widespread rain and snow Thanksgiving afternoon, before more rain and snow will begin again by Thursday night. A Pacific cold front will sweep across the state from west to east on Friday, bringing another round of widespread, potentially heavy, rain and snow and very strong winds once again.

Quieter weather expected for the weekend.