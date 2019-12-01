Grant’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Quieter weather settles in the rest of this weekend as the winds die down. Temperatures will still be cool on Sunday. Watching another storm system moving in late next week.

Temperatures will finally climb back into the low 50s by the beginning of next week, right around average for this time of year.

Another storm system is forecast to move into New Mexico by Wednesday night that will bring chances for snow to the higher elevations of the northern mountains and western and central New Mexico, and rain to the rest of the state. Temperatures will still hover around average.