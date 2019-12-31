Grant’s Monday Evening Forecast

Chilly weather continues into the New Year with a chance for flurries late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Warmer weather is on the way by this weekend.

Cloud cover moves in overnight and will linger through the day on Tuesday for many. Sunshine will return for New Years Day, but the winds will pick up especially across eastern New Mexico. A cold front will swing across the state Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance for snow flurries and keeps the cooler weather around. Temperatures warm again into the weekend.