Governor unlikely to hold special session

SANTA FE, N.M. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has dismissed the idea of holding a special legislative session to address domestic terrorism in New Mexico.

Her office issued a statement Thursday saying it would be wrong to call a special session without more planning. The response comes after a suggestion to reconvene the legislature from Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf.

Officials from the governor’s office say newly signed gun-control legislation has already expanded background checks on private gun sales. Additionally, work is underway on a “red flag” bill to seize weapons from people deemed dangerous with a judge’s authorization.

