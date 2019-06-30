Gold Star Mothers visit statue at Veterans Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Veterans Memorial is now the home of a monument honoring women whose children died while serving our country.

Saturday night, the Gold Star Mothers were at the unveiling of the statue called ‘The Hands that Held the Child’. It’s at the Memorial Park off of Gibson and Louisiana.

The statue replaces the original $55,000 bronze statue that was destroyed in a fire a year and a half ago in the studio where it was being made. Since then, the Gold Star Mothers and the New Mexico Veterans Memorial raised the funds to replace it.

“For us to be able to show this and show what we thought would be helpful in this special place because it shows. It shows the aspect of the family that loses someone in service,” said Becky Christmas of Gold Star Mothers.

The artist commissioned to make this monument is a New Mexico artist and rancher from the Las Vegas area.