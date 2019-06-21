Gila River diversion plan causes more controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- State regulators have delayed the review of a multi-billion dollar plan divert the Gila River. The project is designed to bring water from Arizona into New Mexico.

However, the wildlife federation and environmental protesters say it would be a burden on taxpayers and lead to environmental damage. Senator Tom Udall said the plans were fatally flawed Thursday after a panel of state regulators delayed action on the plan.

The Interstate Stream Commission is supposed to be reviewing the plan now, but have pushed the deadline to September. Commissioners have stated they wish to review a draft environmental impact statement for the project.