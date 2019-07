LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- A former New Mexico middle school principal has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Joel Villanueva,42, was the principal at Zia Middle School in Las Cruces. In April federal investigators found nearly 200 images on a hard drive in his apartment leading to his arrest.

A grand jury recently indicted him on transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography charges.

