Five classrooms honored as ‘Spark Kindness’ award-winners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five local classrooms were honored Wednesday for spreading kindness.

At the beginning of the year, the Sparkle Fund Advisory Board challenged the schools to start using the ‘Spark Kindness’ app. The app, in honor of Jennifer Riordan who passed away last year in a plane accident, encourages users to share acts of kindness they see.

Wednesday, five classrooms from each school participating received $5,000 grants for spreading the most kindness. To date, there are more than 480,000 acts shared. The next goal is to get to 1 million acts.