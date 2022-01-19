FEMA offering multiple vaccine events for kids around the state

[1] State responds to new CDC guidance for schools This morning there is new guidance by the CDC when it comes to extracurricular activities in schools. The CDC is suggesting they should be canceled or held virtually as COVID cases spike. According to the CDC, the activities considered "high risk" include band, choir, and sports like football and wrestling. The state's Activities Association states, "while these new guidelines are concerning, they trust New Mexico's leaders to make the right decisions and hope students' mental well-being will also be considered." The state's Public Education Department has not said if they will adopt the new CDC guidelines.

[2] Mark Gooch receives life sentence for murder of Mennonite woman The airman convicted of killing a Mennonite woman from Farmington will spend the rest of his life in prison. Investigators said Mark Gooch kidnapped Sasha Krause in 2020 and drove her to a remote area outside of Flagstaff, AZ, where he killed her. During Wednesday sentencing, a representative read a statement on behalf of Krause's mother. Gooch also spoke at the sentencing, expressing his condolences but never admitting his guilt. Investigators believe he killed Krause out of resentment for the church.