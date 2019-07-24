Experience Bernalillo County’s ‘Living Landscape’ during sculpture dedication

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, Bernalillo County will be holding a dedication for a new public sculpture at the Vista Grande Community Center. The sculpture titled “Living Landscape” was inspired by the dynamic high desert landscape and embodies the southwest.

Artist of the sculpture, Karen Yank explains that she was selected to create the piece out of a nationwide artist search by the arts board. Karen says her model piece was then selected by community members of the East Mountains.

Karen says she moved to the East Mountains 30 years ago to raise her family and says getting the vote of her community was very precious to her. As an artist with several public artworks throughout the country, she explains this creation was the most exciting for her.

The dedication for the “Living Landscape” two-part sculpture takes place on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Vista Grande Community Center. The dedication will be followed by an artwork showing by Bernalillo County Summer Program youth in “Art in the Park” from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information on the artist Karen Yank, click here.