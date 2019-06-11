Excitement builds in Albuquerque ahead of National Senior Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Excitement is mounting for the National Senior Games, which get underway in Albuquerque on Friday. The city is expecting a total of 25,000 visitors over the course of the 12-day event. Around 12,000 local hotel rooms are already booked, along with 80 percent of the Airbnb rentals in town.

Officials say one of the athletes to watch this year⁠: a 103-year-old woman known as Hurricane Hawkins, who is defending her title in the 100-meter dash. “She is actually the world record holder in her age group, but she has competition, there is another 100-year-old woman in the race, so it will be a showdown that you do not want to miss,” National Senior Games CEO Marc Riker said.

If you’re interested in getting involved, the games are still looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in signing up to volunteer for the National Senior Games, click here.