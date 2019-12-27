Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
New Mexico signs off on new wind farm project
UPDATE: Police cancel missing endangered advisory for 8-year-old Albuquerque boy
Roswell police arrest 18-year-old accused of stealing car on Christmas
Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Photo Galleries
———-
Contests
Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Quizzes
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Evening Rush December 12: Rio Rancho murder-suicide, illegal auto shop, storm on the way
Video
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Dec 26, 2019 / 07:08 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 26, 2019 / 07:08 PM MST
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the KRQE Apps
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Police: Rio Rancho shooting victims identified
New Mexico winter storm to bring snow, rain showers
UPDATE: Police cancel missing endangered advisory for 8-year-old Albuquerque boy
Neighbors fed up with illegal business in neighborhood
DWI stop leads to whining, crying
Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast
80-year-old says it’s his last year for popular Christmas display
Weather
Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Volunteers needed to give homeless pets a ‘holiday vacation’ from shelter
The Best of Larry Barker 2019
The Best of KRQE’s On Special Assignment 2019
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞
Winter Weather Special ➞
Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞