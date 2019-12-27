Evening Rush December 12: Rio Rancho murder-suicide, illegal auto shop, storm on the way

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) - What started as a run of the mill DWI arrest quickly turned into a sob fest. One Rio Rancho woman tried to play the sympathy card with police, and she ended up saying something that got her in even more trouble.

State police pulled over a car for swerving along I-25 just south of Los Lunas late last month. That's when the officer smelled booze coming from the driver, 36-year-old Erin Lindquist. It didn't get any better for Lindquist as she ignored the officer's commands during a sobriety walk test and then failed to countdown to 42.