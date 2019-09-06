El Paso, Odessa exchange banners before football game

ODESSA, TX (KRQE) – El Paso’s Franklin High school met Permian Basin on the football field Thursday night and what would normally be a competition became more of a meeting of support.

“I believe the message from us to Permian and from Permian to El Paso is we’re in this together. We’re strong and anything is possible if we work together as one,” said Summer Sullivan of Franklin High School.

Before the game, the teams exchanged banners showing support for their rivals in the wake of mass shootings in both cities. The exchange was followed by a moment of silence and one minute of applause for Odessa’s first responders.

Last weekend, they dealt with the mass shooting that killed seven and wounded 20. Weeks earlier was the mass shooting in El Paso.

Franklin won the game, 49 to 28.