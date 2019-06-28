Duke City Gladiators are ready for their Playoff opener on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are coming off of a big win over the Salina Liberty in their regular season finale. The team is now hoping to ride that momentum as they head into their game with Amarillo on Saturday.

“We feel good, we just beat the number one team in the north. We know we got a tough Amarillo team coming in. They know us, we know them, so it’s going to be a great game,” said DC Linebacker Jayson Serda.

The Gladiators are the reigning CIF Champions and they feel more experienced heading into this playoff match up on Saturday.

“Last year it was pins and needles, and now this year it’s about expecting. We know what is at stake now. We know how to play with our backs to the wall, you know the proverbial closeout game. We are tested in that, in that close out game,” said DC Gladiators Head Coach Dominic Bramante.

The Gladiators will host the Venom on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.