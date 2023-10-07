NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After some windy conditions across the Albuquerque Metro overnight, calmer conditions move in through the mid morning. Winds have already died down significantly over the past couple of hours, making way for a beautiful start to Balloon Fiesta.

The Albuquerque Box weather pattern looks to be very promising for Mass Ascension this morning with relatively calm northerly winds at the surface and southerly winds aloft. Temperatures are in the low 50s across the metro with cooler air in the mid 30s to upper 40s across northern New Mexico and milder temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s across southern New Mexico.

Throughout the day temperatures will climb into the mid 70s with calm winds. Quiet weather will continue into Sunday. Winds will stay light in the morning, but could gust up to 15 mph Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the upper 40s Sunday morning and climb into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Warm weather will stick around into early next week. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible across the southwest mountains and northern New Mexico, but most areas will stay dry. A cold front sweeps across the state Wednesday into Thursday next week, bringing with it windier weather through Thursday. It will also bring rain and mountain snow chances to northern New Mexico. Quieter and cooler weather again arrives by Friday. That quiet weather should stick around into the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta.