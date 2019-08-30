Deputies investigate after suspicious device found near Estancia High School

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The bomb scare at Estancia High School has police stepping up their presence at Friday night’s football game. School staff found a pipe bomb in the parking lot of the football field on Thursday.

Parents and students are still on edge after learning a pipe bomb was found so close to where hundreds of students are every day. Some parents say they refused to send their kids to school on Friday.

“Very concerning. I mean, you would think they would give them a couple of days, do a clean sweep, I’m not saying they didn’t do their job, you would just think they would have given it a couple of days,” parent Anthony Master said.

Thursday morning around 9:30 p.m., police responded to Estancia High School after school staff found a suspicious device in the parking lot of the football field.

It turned out to be a pipe bomb. Police say the device was found about 300 feet away from a few school buildings that had students inside. Those buildings were evacuated.

State Police say Estancia police and Torrance County deputies removed the device from the parking lot and took it to a park near a fire station. Once the bomb squad arrived, they were able to render it safe.

“It can cause a lot of damage. If this device would have gone off and there were people around it could have injured numerous people,” NMSP Lt. Mark Soriano said.

Estancia police say they’re still investigating to find out how the device got there. They wouldn’t say if they believe the pipe bomb was directly targeting someone or a group of people. As of now, no one has been arrested.

Estancia High School has a football game Friday night at 7 p.m. at home against Eunice. The sheriff and police chief say there will be a heavy police presence.