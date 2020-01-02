Connor’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Video

Light snow spreads across New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A storm will sink into Colorado tonight giving the mountains a fresh coat of powder. A dusting in Albuquerque is promising around sunrise. Most high terrain locations will barely get an inch of snow. The exception will be the east mountains. It looks like our main problem spots will be Glorieta Pass and Clines Corners in the afternoon.

The system will quickly depart. High pressure from the west coast advances and kicks off a long, sunny stretch of weather. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer by Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞