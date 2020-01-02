Connor’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A storm will sink into Colorado tonight giving the mountains a fresh coat of powder. A dusting in Albuquerque is promising around sunrise. Most high terrain locations will barely get an inch of snow. The exception will be the east mountains. It looks like our main problem spots will be Glorieta Pass and Clines Corners in the afternoon.

The system will quickly depart. High pressure from the west coast advances and kicks off a long, sunny stretch of weather. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer by Sunday.