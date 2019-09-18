Connor’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A low pressure system will draw moisture into New Mexico tomorrow. This, coupled with a cold front, will provide chances for rain across the entire state. The strongest and wettest thunderstorms will be in eastern New Mexico. Areas in the mountains and east could get multiple rounds of rain as the low dives south. Fewer storms come on Friday along with sunnier skies.

Saturday and Sunday are transitioning period of high pressure which means perfect weather for central and northern New Mexico. A strong low pressure system arrives Monday. Rain is likely, and this could give the northern mountains its first dusting of snow.