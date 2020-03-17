Connor’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Showers will start south tomorrow and move northward throughout the day. Any shower that pops up has the chance of producing lighting. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible southeast in the late afternoon. Mountain snow will be heavy at times. Marginal travel impacts are expected at 7,000′. Snow will fade out Thursday afternoon in the mountains. Strong west winds will follow the cold front.

Winds will stretch across the state on Friday with conditions gradually improving through the weekend. Light snow will continue in the high country on Friday and Saturday. The next upper level low will take a track farther north early next week, which will likely only have mountain impacts.