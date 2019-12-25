Connor’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Live Now
Rain and snow will rapidly fade out as the front crosses the mountains. Mountain snow will continue overnight. Areas down to 7,000′ could get up to an inch of accumulations from lingering snow showers. Most valleys will spend the majority of Christmas in the sun.

Friday’s storm looks like it’ll take a path favorable for heavy snow in northeast New Mexico. I-25 between Las Vegas and Raton will likely be a spot of concern Friday night. The storm should begin in the late afternoon bringing rain to Albuquerque. Snow in the metro still looks like a strong possibility before sunrise on Saturday. The big question is how slow will the storm move. Models have the storm exiting Saturday or Sunday, which will impact how windy or snowy eastern New Mexico will end up.

