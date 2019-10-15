Connor’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The stunning weather in Albuquerque will remain unchanged for the next few days. Temperatures in eastern New Mexico will be noticeably cooler tomorrow thanks to a weak cold front sliding down.

Our first cold front on Friday will create breezy conditions statewide. This will be our only hope of showers in the northern mountains. The second cold front on Sunday will bring stronger winds and cooler temperatures. Rain will be rare this week and next week as all signs point to persistent dry air. This paired with breezy days in the forecast is a recipe for critical fire weather conditions. Be careful with outdoor burning as we enter this mini-fall fire season.