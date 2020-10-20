Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Video

Only two more days of "summer"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fire weather is still on track to marginally exceed critical thresholds for the eastern slopes on Thursday. Fortunately, cooler and more humid air is on the way. The cold front on Friday should dampen the Luna Fire even though we won’t get any rain.

Moisture will rapidly increase on Sunday and Monday across the state. A large area of rain and snow is expected on Monday. Snow levels will drop to 4,000′ in Eastern New Mexico by Tuesday morning. The forecast will continue to be modified, but at least mountain precipitation is looking likely at this point.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss