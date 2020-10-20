Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Fire weather is still on track to marginally exceed critical thresholds for the eastern slopes on Thursday. Fortunately, cooler and more humid air is on the way. The cold front on Friday should dampen the Luna Fire even though we won’t get any rain.

Moisture will rapidly increase on Sunday and Monday across the state. A large area of rain and snow is expected on Monday. Snow levels will drop to 4,000′ in Eastern New Mexico by Tuesday morning. The forecast will continue to be modified, but at least mountain precipitation is looking likely at this point.