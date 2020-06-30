Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Haze, smoky skies possible for some valleys tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dew points have plummeted in wake of last night’s cold front. Winds will die down after dark. It’s shaping up to be a calm and comfy Wednesday. Smoke may fill some of the western and central valleys overnight.

We’ll start seeing mountain thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Chances of valley rain are slightly higher for the weekend, but the high pressure overhead may counteract the boost in moisture. Storms will start trailing into the eastern plains on Saturday. The highest rain totals will be in the mountains and Northeast New Mexico.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss