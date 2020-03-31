Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Already seeing some mid-level cirrus clouds moving into central New Mexico ahead of the next storm system on Wednesday. The bottom line is that very few places in New Mexico will get measurable amounts of precipitation this week. The cloud deck tomorrow may feature some spot showers or a rogue strike of lightning. Snow showers will fall in Colorado on Thursday.

Winds will be strong enough the next two days for fire weather warnings. Thursday will bring some of the warmest temperatures we’ve had this year.