Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Video

Wind returns tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Already seeing some mid-level cirrus clouds moving into central New Mexico ahead of the next storm system on Wednesday. The bottom line is that very few places in New Mexico will get measurable amounts of precipitation this week. The cloud deck tomorrow may feature some spot showers or a rogue strike of lightning. Snow showers will fall in Colorado on Thursday.

Winds will be strong enough the next two days for fire weather warnings. Thursday will bring some of the warmest temperatures we’ve had this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞