Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow will intensify overnight in southern counties. Backspin on the departing low pressure will persist rain shower through noon on Wednesday. The highest rain totals will be in Eddy and Lea Counties. Up to six inches of snow will be possible for the Sacramento Foothills depending on how quickly freezing levels drop tonight.

Surface high pressure will develop through Thursday. This is a recipe for fog in southeast New Mexico. The next storm will slide through the state on Sunday. Driven by southwest flow, temperatures will not take a big hit. Valley rain remains questionable.