It’ll be another night of slippery roads in northeast New Mexico. Moisture will be limited, but we’re expecting 1-3″ of snow near Raton and Clayton. Mixed precipitation will be found on I-40 with pockets of freezing rain. Freezing fog will be possible again overnight.
Wednesday will be unseasonably cold leading into record setting low temperatures on Thursday. Things will gradually warm up into a mild and sunny weekend.
Connor’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Snow overnight in northeast New Mexico
