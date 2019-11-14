Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A weak ridge will warm temperatures through Saturday. High clouds will limit temperatures from reaching the 70s. A backdoor front will punch into northeast New Mexico Sunday night. Unfortunately, the trough looks flat and dry. There will be little to no precipitation in Union and Colfax Counties. It will be cooler on Sunday, especially in eastern New Mexico.

Temperatures will rebound into Monday and Tuesday. Signs are pointing to a low pressure entering New Mexico on Wednesday. There is a scenario where this storm misses us entirely. Hopefully models keep trending towards the wetter solution.