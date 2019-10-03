Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Showers will have plenty of moisture to chomp through tonight in eastern New Mexico. Heavy rain will spike around midnight in the southern Rio Grande Valley. These areas, which are already saturated, are susceptible to river and flash flooding through the morning. Rain in Albuquerque will be moderate at times in the morning. The afternoon will bring a mixture of spot showers and sun.

Balloon Fiesta will be off to a solid start. It won’t rain until possibly Tuesday morning, and the winds do not appear to be a factor. Weekend temperatures will be the warmer side before another cold front on Monday drops us back to average.