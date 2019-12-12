Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

An impressive system is shaping up for the Rockies this weekend. A low will swing far enough south to give moderate to heavy snow in the northern mountains. Colorado snow totals will be in feet, while estimates are 3-6″ for most of the New Mexico high country. Upslope snow will start as flurries on Friday. Snow will accumulate in the mountains on Saturday. Mountain valleys can expect 1-3″ of snow through Sunday night.

Snow will gradually taper off into Monday morning. We’re left with significantly cooler air on Monday after the cold fronts. High pressure returns on Tuesday, which will help temperatures get closer to average.