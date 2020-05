NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The record in Albuquerque Saturday stands at 89 degrees. Temperatures overnight got fairly low, so records may be tougher to come by today. Nonetheless, it’s going to be very warm across the state today, especially southeast. Sunday will be almost the exact same scenario.

Tuesday brings a cold front and likely a few showers across the northeast. Southeast winds through Thursday may provide some additional mountain showers. Temperatures will be hot again by Thursday.