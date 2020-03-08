Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Showers will gravitate towards eastern New Mexico later this morning. Albuquerque will miss out on most of these showers. However, the cold front tonight will likely bring moderate rain to Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Some thunder still looks possible.

Monday will be the only day without rain chances. Tuesday will bring showers back to western New Mexico. Light showers will continue through Thursday ahead of the next storm. This storm on Friday may feature a backdoor cold front. Either way, it’ll be a colder system with widespread rain with snow elevations down to 7,500′. This upcoming weekend will bring high pressure and dry conditions.