Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Finishing out games has been a sore spot for Lobo Women's Basketball this season, but this team would pull out a huge victory late against Wyoming on Saturday as they beat them in overtime 74-71.

This game was closely contested the entire way through, but a few stand out performances would lead UNM to a victory. Jaedyn De La Cerda led the Lobos in scoring as she finished with 17 points, but she also had some clutch shots. Jaedyn sent this game into overtime for the Lobos as she hit a game-tying layup with under 7 seconds to play.