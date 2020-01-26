Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will at or above average across the region today. High pressure centered over New Mexico should keep the winds to a minimum in the lowlands. Thin, high cloud cover will increase ahead of Monday morning’s cold front.

The front is looking less impressive. There won’t be much moisture for the storm to utilize. Our best shot at rain in Albuquerque will be 10 AM on Monday. Impacts below 7,000′ will be spotty. The second storm on Wednesday will mainly target locations south of I-40. The snow elevation will get down to 4,000′ in some areas by Thursday morning.