A deep layer of moisture will push into New Mexico on Tuesday giving us widespread rain and snow. Snow elevation will stay steady at 7,000′ on Tuesday. Accumulations in the highest terrain will be 2-4″.

Behind the front, a breeze and cold air will push into the area on Wednesday. Snow showers will linger in the mountains. Most places will be in the sun on Wednesday. Dry air will guarantee sunny skies Thursday into the weekend.