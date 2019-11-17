Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will quickly warm up today under clear skies. It’ll get even warmer on Monday when high pressure builds over New Mexico.

The first showers appear on Tuesday night in southwest New Mexico. Western and central New Mexico will get most of the rain before noon on Wednesday. The second low pressure system on Thursday will likely bring more rain and mountain snow before quickly moving out on Friday. There will be quite a few areas of concern for slippery roads by Friday morning north of I-40.