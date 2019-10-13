Live Now
Farewell Mass Ascension: Watch Sky News 13, KRQE’s Special Balloon Fiesta Show & Live Field Cam

Connor’s Sunday Forecast: Dry end to the weekend

Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be a perfect end to Balloon Fiesta with calm winds and slightly above average temperatures. Tropical moisture will find a small crease into the state tomorrow morning and provide some light showers. Temperatures will be plenty warm enough for afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely, but we could see a quick landspout.

We’ll quickly return to dry weather as we glide into another high pressure for the end of the week. Friday should provide a few spot showers in the northern mountains. A strong low pressure system will impact the Rockies for the following weekend. It’s looking more likely that the ski resorts will see their first decent round of snow.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss