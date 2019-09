Today will be the last day of severe weather in southeast New Mexico. However, flash flooding will quickly become a new concern Monday night into Tuesday. Areas between Otero and Quay Counties will receive up to four inches of rain with most areas between one or two inches.

Showers look most likely in Albuquerque by Friday. Isolated showers could last into the first morning of Balloon Fiesta. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday.