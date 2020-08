Thunderstorms will primarily be in the far eastern counties on Monday. A backdoor front drops after dark which will keep dew points in the 50s on Tuesday. Backing winds will help rotate thunderstorms in Northeast New Mexico, so large hail and damaging winds may be part of the package.

Unseasonably dry air swarms the state on Wednesday. By Thursday, some Baja moisture will make it to the state supplying mainly mountain thunderstorms.