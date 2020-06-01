Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Monsoon preview

High pressure weakens tomorrow which will allow stronger thunderstorms to develop. Isolated thunderstorms will likely make it to some parts of the metro. Some thunderstorms in the northern mountains will contain small hail. Slight chances of thunderstorms on Tuesday are expected with high dew points.

Wednesday and Thursday will be capped for thunderstorms in lowlands. The big question is the arrival of the next upper level wave. It will likely hit late Friday night favoring the western and northern areas for showers and storms.

