Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

All of the thunderstorms this evening should conclude by midnight. The Rio Grande Valley along with most of Western New Mexico won’t see much more precipitation. Meanwhile, a cluster of strong thunderstorms will continue its journey to Tucumcari. So far, the lack of moisture is keep hail to dime size.

Monday’s cold front gives most areas north of I-40 a shot at thunderstorms. There will be rain in the morning and evening. Afternoon convection will feed off of recycled moisture and potentially give Albuquerque its second shower of the day. There will be lightning in the area, so a late afternoon hike is not a good idea. Storms may become severe near the Texas border. Dry, warm, and windy weather returns on Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly above average for the rest of the week.

