Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Businesses are slowly starting to open back up in one of Albuquerque's most popular spots, Nob Hill.

News 13 spotted a few people strolling around with some local spots open for business. There will still quite a few closures, but business owners we spoke to say the area is starting to pick up again after the governor's decision to allow non-essential businesses to offer curbside pick-up.