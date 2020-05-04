Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Chance of mountain rain

Monday is more of the same. It’ll be another unseasonably warm day across the state with elevated fire weather. A cold front will pass Monday night into Tuesday. Showers and low clouds will push into the eastern slopes on Tuesday morning. There should be enough moisture left in the Sangres for a thunderstorms or two that evening.

Wednesday will transition back to dry weather. Strong winds are expected to mix down on Thursday giving most of the region elevated or critical fire weather. Temperatures will cool on Friday and hold steady into the weekend. This weekend looks promising for some high terrain rain.

