Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Tomorrow will bring widespread 60s. We won’t see warmth like that again for awhile. Tuesday’s cold front brings light precipitation northeast and cools the state back down to average. The next wave is a fast one, which will mainly target northeast New Mexico. I-25 between Glorieta and Raton Pass will be more of a concern Thursday morning with blowing, light snow.

A subtropical disturbance will push northeast through New Mexico on Saturday producing widespread rain. Initially, the snow elevation will be 10,000′. Mountain snow will continue into Sunday.