Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Tomorrow’s cold front will be swift, but will impact roads above 7,000′. Major mountain passes along with Highway 550 will be slippery. It’ll be windy during and after frontal passage. Expect cooler temperatures Monday through Thursday.

Tuesday brings sunny skies. The storm on Wednesday will be slower and punch much farther south. If the low drops too far south into Mexico, it’ll only pull in dry air and have few impacts. If the low closes near Roswell, it’ll bring rain and snow into southern New Mexico. I’m leaning with a blend of the models, which gives southeast areas mixed precipitation Thursday morning. Either way, the northern mountains will get minimal accumulations Wednesday night.