Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Video

Fast, but not very furious cold front

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tomorrow’s cold front will be swift, but will impact roads above 7,000′. Major mountain passes along with Highway 550 will be slippery. It’ll be windy during and after frontal passage. Expect cooler temperatures Monday through Thursday.

Tuesday brings sunny skies. The storm on Wednesday will be slower and punch much farther south. If the low drops too far south into Mexico, it’ll only pull in dry air and have few impacts. If the low closes near Roswell, it’ll bring rain and snow into southern New Mexico. I’m leaning with a blend of the models, which gives southeast areas mixed precipitation Thursday morning. Either way, the northern mountains will get minimal accumulations Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞