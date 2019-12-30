Winds won’t be quite as brutal tomorrow, however, temperatures will drop even further tonight thanks to the clear skies. Overcast is expected on Tuesday as a low shoots into northern Mexico. It’ll be a sunny first day of 2020 with slightly better temperatures.
A trough will flatten as it swings into New Mexico giving us limited snow and stiff winds on Thursday. Most snow totals will be less than three inches expect for locally higher amounts along a backdoor front Thursday night. Not many impacts are expected below 6,000′, besides eastern New Mexico. This weekend is about as good as it gets in early January. Temperatures will be above average with clear skies.
Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Cold final days of 2019
