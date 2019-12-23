Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Mild high temperatures continue into Tuesday with persistent southwest flow. The storm quickly rolls through New Mexico Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Accumulations will reach 6,000′. Snow totals will generally be 2-4″ above 8,000′.

Travel impacts will be a magnitude higher for the next storm on Friday. Timing is crucial. If the storm hits late Friday night, we are talking about several inches of snow down to 5,000′. If the storm hits at the warmest part of the day on Friday, we’ll be talking about little to no accumulations in Albuquerque. This storm will feature a backdoor front. If you’re driving in the high country on Friday and Saturday, you need to watch the development of this second system.