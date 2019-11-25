Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Mild conditions stretch into most of Monday. A cold front will give 1-3″ of snow to New Mexico mountains and 4-6″ of snow to Colorado San Juans by Tuesday morning. Few of us will actually see snow, the big story on Tuesday is relentless winds and cold temperatures thanks to a low crossing Colorado.



A strong disturbance will push northeast into New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. Areas between Bernalillo and Lea Counties will start off as mixed precipitation before switching to snow overnight. Quay County may get snow from start to finish if the backdoor front earlier that day is able to cool the surface down enough. The east corridor on I-40 will be dangerous to drive on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Precipitation quickly dissipates by noon on Thanksgiving. At the same time, snow will start to intensify in the northern mountains. Fortunately, snow elevations will be more typical during this storm at 7,000′. This storm will last through Friday and exit Saturday featuring mainly mountain snow and lower elevation showers. It’ll be a quiet, but unseasonably cold weekend.