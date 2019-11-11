Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Travel impacts tomorrow will be minimal, but some roads like I-40 and Highway 87 could be slippery in the morning. Freezing rain will fall at times in the mountains between Ruidoso and Las Vegas. Most precipitation will stop by noon. The only advisories we could see on Monday would be wind related. There won’t be enough snow or ice for any winter weather alerts.

A midweek week warming trend will shoot temperatures back to the 60s in Albuquerque. A trough will push into the Rockies on Saturday. It looks too dry and too far north for any decent precipitation.