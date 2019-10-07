Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Winds will be stiff overnight as a backdoor cold front slides west across the state. Numerous areas will dip below freezing in Colorado and the northern mountains. Despite the front, skies will stay clear until some cloud cover on Tuesday. A small handful of showers will form south of I-40 on Tuesday with limited moisture.

Temperatures will wobble around average this week until our sharpest cold front of the season arrives on Thursday. We will likely see some wind advisories before winds gradually taper off on Friday. Friday and Saturday morning will be about 32 degrees in Albuquerque. This weekend will bring standard October weather featuring plenty of sun and mild temperatures.